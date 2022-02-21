Horizon Forbidden West: How to Get the Diving Mask

If you have been playing Horizon Forbidden West for yourself since it launched last week, you might be finding yourself wondering how on earth you can stay underwater for long periods of time. In the earliest hours of the game, you may find yourself coming across numerous water-filled caverns that you won’t be able to fully explore without the right item. That item in question happens to be the Diving Mask, which gives you the ability to breathe while submerged in water. And if you’ve been wondering how to acquire it for yourself, we’re here to help.

The Diving Mask is something that you’ll actually acquire naturally while playing the Main Quests in Horizon Forbidden West. The quest in which you’ll obtain the item takes place around halfway into the story and is titled Sea of Sands. This mission will see Aloy traveling to the desert in the pursuit of gathering an AI function known as Poseidon. Once Aloy reaches her destination, she’ll find that the area is flooded, forcing her to think up new ways to reach Posiedon. This is where the Diving Mask comes into play.

The earliest objectives that you’ll be tasked with in the Sea of Sands quest involve you to gather the necessary items that are needed to craft the Diving Mask. None of these items are hard to find in the slightest, which is the good news. The first thing you’ll need to grab is a Compressed Air Capsule, which happens to be lying just below the surface of the flooded area that you need to travel into. It shouldn’t be hard to get this at all.

Once you snag the Air Capsule, you’ll then have to go do a bit of hunting. Your quest marker will point you in the direction of a herd of machines that you’ll need to take down in full. Assuming you’re a high enough level, this battle shouldn’t be too difficult whatsoever. After you kill all of the machines, loot their corpses until you find the necessary parts that are needed to craft the Diving Mask. Return to the crafting table (which will be marked as your active quest objective) and create the mask for yourself to finally gain the ability to breathe underwater.

After completing this step, you’ll then permanently have the Diving Mask in your inventory and you’ll be able to revisit previous watery locations that you couldn’t have traveled through before. You can also now complete the remainder of the Sea of Sands mission which will give you your first taste of deep-sea diving. Have fun swimming!