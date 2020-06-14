New Horizon Forbidden West Key Art Surfaces Online

✖

What appears to be official new key art for Horizon Forbidden West, the recently announced sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, has surfaced online. The game, which was recently revealed during the PlayStation 5 event, appears to take place in a far-future version of San Francisco and features an array of new mechanical creatures. While a trailer and several screenshots were officially released, it's unclear exactly where the key art came from despite the fact that it would appear to be official.

While seemingly not released through the normal channels, we're using the term "official" here as an official collage over on Instagram includes a small portion of it, and it would otherwise appear to be real. It's been making the rounds online this weekend, and prominently features both protagonist Aloy and one of the pterodactyl-like machines. There is some speculation that this will serve as the basis for the box art, but there's no telling at this point how true that will end up being. You can check out the "official" key art below:

Foi divulgada a Key Art de Horizon Forbidden West pic.twitter.com/wZ5YN0mxiP — Felipe Mesquita (@felipe_mgm) June 13, 2020

Here is how Guerrilla Games describes Horizon Forbidden West in the brief blurb attached to the reveal trailer:

"Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats."

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 at some point. No definitive release date or launch window was announced alongside the reveal. Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new Horizon Zero Dawn sequel right here.

