Horizon Forbidden West Adds Highly-Requested Feature

Horizon Forbidden West has been out on PS4 and PS5 for a couple of weeks and Guerrilla Games is already working hard on improving the game. While the game has been earning rave reviews, it doesn’t mean it’s perfect. It has issues and oversights small and large, some of which are slowly but surely being addressed with updates. For example, the latest update has added a highly-requested feature to the game.

Horizon’s Forbidden West’s default HUD (heads up display) isn’t the greatest, but thankfully it’s customizable, and to be fair to Guerilla Games, crafting a great HUD is a lot harder than it sounds, which is why a great HUD is an exception, not the rule. To this end, players on both PS4 and PS5 can now toggle an “Always Off” option for weapons & ammo and tools & potions. If it’s not clear, this can be found in the Custom HUD options.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is obviously not all that the update does, so if you’re curious what else it does, click here. As for when an update that will come along that will add proper new content, we don’t know. However, it does look like the game is getting DLC.

Horizon Forbidden West is available via the PS4 and PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of the game coming to PC, however, a PC port is largely viewed as inevitable given the game’s predecessor came to PC and PlayStation’s new MO of bringing its exclusives to PC, usually a few years after their initial release.

“Horizon Forbidden West, by most counts, is another strong release for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “This is very much a sequel that just looks to go bigger and better than its predecessor, and in that regard, it very much achieves what it sets out to accomplish. Although I wanted more from the story and the game’s general structure is very much the same when compared to Zero Dawn, fans who loved the last title should still love the adventure that this follow-up takes you on.”