Horizon Forbidden West Day One Update Patch Notes Revealed

Like every game, Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5 is getting a day one patch. Fortunately, for those looking forward to diving straight into the game, the day one patch isn’t very substantial nor does it come with a hefty file size. In other words, it shouldn’t stop you from quickly jumping into the game the moment it goes live. If you do want to prepare for the download though, then you’ll want to know it’s a 525 MB download.

According to Guerrilla Games, the update comes with “various” performance improvements and fixes issues with crashes and progression blockers that reviews have warned of. There are also several cosmetic issues that have been fixed. None of the improvements are specified, and right now, we don’t know how much any of this improves the game.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Guerilla Games:

Various performance improvements

Fixes for certain rare or conditional crashes

Fixes for certain rare or conditional progression blockers

Fixed a few instances where the Game Progression page in the Notebook would not update correctly

Addressed several cosmetic issues

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release on February 18 via the PS4 and PS5. While its predecessor is available on PC, there’s currently no word of Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC. This doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. If you’re on PC, don’t expect a port this year. You’ll be lucky to get one next year.

“Horizon Forbidden West, by most counts, is another strong release for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “This is very much a sequel that just looks to go bigger and better than its predecessor, and in that regard, it very much achieves what it sets out to accomplish. Although I wanted more from the story and the game’s general structure is very much the same when compared to Zero Dawn, fans who loved the last title should still love the adventure that this follow-up takes you on”.