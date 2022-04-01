Horizon Forbidden West Player Reveals Every Amazing Detail You Missed

A Reddit post on the “Horizon” Reddit page about the various easy-to-miss but great details in Horizon Forbidden West is garnering a lot of attention because not only did many PS4 and PS5 users miss these details, but the details demonstrate one of the game’s greatest strengths, which is the attention of detail its vast open-world boasts. Of course, none of these details are game-changers when isolated, but when combined together in a giant list, which the Reddit post did, they add up to something very impressive.

To this end, did you know that your footprints in the snow will gradually fill back up, but only if it’s snowing? Did you know that tiny, inconsequential scorpions have hair on their legs? And did you know that water changes direction and speed if something — like a rock or branch — is in its path? These are just some of the tiny, but impressive details the Reddit post points out.

“The level of detail and care that went into this game is amazing. Thank you, Guerilla, for this amazing piece of art,” reads the Reddit post. “I really hope they will keep pushing details like these in the sequel, despite many people not noticing. things like these are what keep these games enjoyable for the months and years to come.”

Horizon Forbidden West’s open world is one of its strongest components. While it may still not be on the level of 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s easily one of the best open worlds to date, so it’s no surprise that it’s brimming with equally impressive and microscopic details.

Horizon Forbidden West is available via PS4 and the PS5. For more coverage on the new PlayStation exclusive, click here.

“Horizon Forbidden West, by most counts, is another strong release for Guerrilla Games and PlayStation,” reads a snippet of our review of the game. “This is very much a sequel that just looks to go bigger and better than its predecessor, and in that regard, it very much achieves what it sets out to accomplish. Although I wanted more from the story and the game’s general structure is very much the same when compared to Zero Dawn, fans who loved the last title should still love the adventure that this follow-up takes you on.”