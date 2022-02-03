New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Released

PlayStation and Guerrilla Games released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West this week to show off some of the features and challenges players will encounter in the game when it launches later this month. Titled the “Challenges of the Forbidden West” trailer, it covers a variety of different encounters players will find themselves in as well as options players have at their disposal for overcoming those challenges. The game itself is scheduled to release on February 18th, so it won’t be long now until players are able to tackle these challenges themselves.

That trailer in question can be seen below courtesy of the PlayStation Twitter account which shared the trailer on Thursday. Featuring some sprawling views of the Forbidden West and its inhabitants, we see our protagonist, Aloy, arming and equipping herself with new offensive and protective gear while fighting mechanical constructs and other humans alike.

Traveling to the Forbidden West on February 18? A new trailer runs down the challenges you can expect, from Melee Pits, to Salvage Contracts, and everything in between: https://t.co/zqsYoR6r0O pic.twitter.com/W5NWi49UUY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 3, 2022

“The open world of Horizon Forbidden West is a true playground for players,” an overview of the trailer said. “An expansive world full of danger and adventure – and Aloy will need a lot of tools, weapons, and skills to survive what her enemies will throw at her. In this special short, find out more about how Aloy can thrive and strategize in an increasingly threatening world.”

Along with previews of the rare beasts and the new factions Aloy will encounter, much of what’s seen in the trailer should look familiar to those who already played Horizon Zero Dawn. One of the new features of the game, the arena showcased towards the end of the trailer, should be an attractive location for those who favor the combat of the game given that it’ll apparently give Aloy the chance to fight all sorts of creatures.

“The land is dying. Vicious storms and an unstoppable blight ravage the scattered remnants of humanity, while fearsome new machines prowl their borders,” a preview of the game read. “Life on Earth is hurtling towards another extinction, and no one knows why. It’s up to Aloy to uncover the secrets behind these threats and restore order and balance to the world. Along the way, she must reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.”

Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on February 18th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.