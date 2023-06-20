Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Receives Update 1.26, Patch Notes Revealed

Guerrilla Games has today released update version 1.26 for Horizon Forbidden West that continues to improve the game's Burning Shores DLC. Following the arrival of Burning Shores back in April, Guerrilla has kept adding onto the expansion by letting loose routine updates. As of today, that trend has continued once again with a patch that should address a number of lingering problems that have been found in the game.

Available solely on PlayStation 5, this new update for Horizon Forbidden West primarily looks to rectify various annoyances and bugs that players have found within Burning Shores. Some of these fixes extend to both the main and side quests in the expansion, while others are tied to game stability. All in all, this patch doesn't look to do much to the gameplay seen in Forbidden West, though, so many of the alterations likely won't be spotted by most players.

To see every new change that has been included with this Horizon Forbidden West update, you can view the full patch notes below.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where if during "Fly to Starlight Rise" objective players fast travel to the Forbidden West and leave their flying mount downed there, upon returning to the Burning Shores overrides work incorrectly, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where players could reach and interact with the second ballista in the chasm without Seyka's help, resulting in quest objectives not properly updating and blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where Seyka could get stuck behind a door, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where entering the door code during "Search the Ruins for Londra and the Missing Quen" objective and then reloading from save would result in the quest being stuck on "Find the Door Code" objective while the door is already open, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where leaving the quest area and quick saving at a campfire could result in quest progression being blocked.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "Heaven and Earth" where under certain conditions creation of multiple autosaves could lead to progression being blocked.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "The Stars in Their Eyes" where reloading from save during "Scan the Device" objective would cause the objective to not display in the Quest Log nor as an in-game marker, possibly causing confusion and blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Main Quest "For His Amusement" where overriding a Waterwing during "Meet Seyka at the Waterwing Site" objective would result in the objective not updating, blocking progression.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "In His Wake" where fast traveling away during "Investigate the Skirmish Site" objective while callouts about Pirik's note play could cause the objective to not update, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where Gildun would not enter the elevator if players reach and use the valve wheel without going through the vent, potentially blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for Side Quest "A Friend in the Dark" where Gildun would not enter the elevator if players push the first wagon halfway, leaving Gildun on the wagon, possibly blocking progression.

World Activities

Fixed an issue for Cauldron "THETA'' where the shield in the second puzzle room would reappear when players died three times after disabling it, blocking progression.

Fixed an issue for "Aerial Capture: East" where a "Pangea Figurines" callout would interrupt the audio log, after which it would not play again.

Datapoints

Fixed an issue for "Notes on Londra's Code" datapoint where the datapoint would not be awarded to players if they enter the door code before finishing the planetarium puzzle.

Weapons

Fixed an issue for the Specter Gauntlet where it would not be upgraded with the Railgun Mode if the weapon is in the player's stash while crafting the upgrade.

Skills

Fixed an issue for the Trap Mines Valor Surge where the second wave of level 3 Trap Mines would not trigger if any of the first wave mines were detonated prior.

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Photo mode

Fixed an issue for Photo Mode where under certain conditions the lighting would flicker while maneuvering the camera close to water level.

Other