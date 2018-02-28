Horizon Zero Dawn Celebrates First Birthday With Massive Sales Record

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a full year since Guerrilla Games released its breathtaking PlayStation 4 adventure Horizon Zero Dawn. It only felt like yesterday that I was writing up the review for the game, in awe of what Aloy and her new adventure were doing for the Sony platform.

The company posted a new entry on the PlayStation Blog page, not only reminiscing about the game, but also noting its impressive sales streak. Sony reported that the game has managed to sell 7.6 million copies. That’s not too bad considering that a. it’s a brand new IP, and b. it went head-to-head with Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which released just a week later for Nintendo Switch and the Wii U.

Victor Zuylen, who serves as editor for the Killzone community (another hot Guerrilla property), noted, “It’s hard to believe that a full year has passed since we released Horizon Zero Dawn. The old adage ‘time flies when you’re having fun’ certainly rings true for us – these last 12 months have been an absolute blast, thanks in no small part to the terrific response from our fan community.”

The developer’s co-founder and managing director, Hermen Hulst, also had praise to offer. “We had huge ambition for Horizon Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind-blowing. Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing Horizon Zero Dawn as much as we enjoyed making it.”

As part of the celebration for Horizon, Sony is offering up a number of Avatars from the game on PlayStation 4, as well as a new Horizon theme that uses images captured from the game’s Photo mode.

It’s also hosting a sale on the PlayStation Store, in case you don’t have the game yet. The Complete Edition can be all yours for $32.49, or you could buy the Frozen Wilds expansion by itself for $14.99. You can find those details here, along with a free theme.

Congrats to Guerrila Games on the feat. We look forward to more adventures with Aloy!

Horizon Zero Dawn is available now for PlayStation 4.