LEGO Horizon Adventures Release Date Leaked by PlayStation

It appears the release date for LEGO Horizon Adventures may have been accidentally leaked early by PlayStation. The official PlayStation website has a bunch of games featured in two categories: New Releases and Coming Soon. LEGO Horizon Adventures is under the Coming Soon banner, and the game section apparently listed a release date of November 14th. That date has since been removed, but not before it was noticed and shared by users on Reddit. There had been speculation that the date would be announced during this morning’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and while the game did make an appearance, the footage only said that the game will be released “holiday 2024.”

Footage from LEGO Horizon Adventures can be found in the trailer below, starting at the 0:57 mark.

Until we get something officially confirmed, readers should take this release date with a grain of salt. That said, since the source appears to be PlayStation, it’s a pretty safe bet that this is accurate! PlayStation has long been saying that the game will be released in 2024, and with the year quickly starting to wind down, November seems as good a month as any to release LEGO Horizon Adventures.

LEGO Horizon Adventures marks the first time that a Horizon game will be made available on a Nintendo platform. Horizon is a PlayStation owned property, and many Nintendo fans were surprised when the game was announced for Switch. Speaking to Video Games Chronicle in June, LEGO Horizon Adventures narrative director James Windeler offered some insight into why the game was selected for Switch. According to Windeler, “the Switch is really a platform that allows us to broaden the audience.” Windeler noted that the game is being made in an effort to appeal to all kinds of players, so it made sense to offer the game on a platform with wide appeal.

That doesn’t mean we’ll suddenly see a Horizon Zero Dawn port on Switch, and those hoping for future Horizon games on the platform might want to temper their expectations. However, it is nice to see Aloy on the system, and it will be interesting to see how the game performs on Switch. Given how well games sell on the system, and the massive number of Switch systems that have been sold, it’s not implausible the Switch version could outsell the versions on PC and PS5!

