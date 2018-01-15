House of the Dead Returning to Arcades With a New Game

Remember hitting up your local arcade and spending countless nickels to play through the entire House of the Dead campaign with your friends? House of the Dead 2 ushered in a new love for arcade-shooters for many of us; a love that is still very much alive and well. That’s why we’re so excited to report that a brand new House of the Dead game is making its way to arcades — at least in Japan. This morning Sega Interactive revealed House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn. Check out this gnarly arcade cabinet:

I don’t know about you guys, but if I see that thing in my local arcade, I’m dropping a bag of quarters to play. There’s word yet from SEGA about whether we can expect this game to show up in the states. For the time being, House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn is set to zombie-walk its way to select arcades in Japan later this week.

According to the report from Gematsu, Scarlet Dawn is promising “never before experienced horror in a theater-style arcade cabinet that uses the latest technology. Unreal Engine 4 is being used for the graphics engine, and the number of creatures that appear on screen will be the highest in the series yet. The arcade cabinet is equipped with mechanics such as air cannons and vibrating seats, which activate based on the player’s progression. It also has a motion sensor that lights up the outside of the cabinet to attract passerby players.”

The game runs in Unreal Engine 4, which isn’t a surprise or at all unusual, but it’s worth pointing out because if the game does well in arcades, a home console release is likely. It’s been almost eight years since we’ve heard about a mainline House of the Dead release, so the thought of getting our hands on a brand new, flagship title is truly exciting. We can only hope that gamers in Japan feel the same way and decide to drop some serious coin on this thing.

For more information, and additional screenshots, you can check out the official website right here, or the Gematsu report linked above.