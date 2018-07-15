House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn Debuting At Dave and Buster’s This Fall

You might have seen our news earlier on in the year about the return of the House of the Dead franchise to arcades, with Sega producing Scarlet Dawn for zombie killers to enjoy.

But some fans have been wondering when we would be seeing this game on our shores, giving them the opportunity to blast the undead into oblivion. Luckily, we’ve got a pretty good idea of when it’ll happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new report from Arcade Heroes suggests that the game will be debuting at Dave and Buster’s locations this fall, possibly in time for a debut around Halloween — pretty perfect timing, actually.

Dave and Buster’s own Kevin Bachus recently took to Reddit to confirm the news, noting that the game would debut in locations across the U.S., fitting right in with the other House of the Dead that are at said locations. “I’ve been working with SEGA for a year and a half to bring it to the west,” he said. “We’ll have it exclusively starting sometime in October. All stores. No test. Just shot the commercial the week before last and it is going to be glorious.”

Dave and Buster’s has been working overtime to nab exclusive games for its locations over the past few months, including a deluxe-sized Tomb Raider arcade game; the Halo arcade shoot-em-up Fireteam Raven, a Jurassic World VR expedition attraction; and a video game based on the film Rampage.

Arcade Heroes got in contact with Sega to confirm the partnership, and though they’re taking orders on a “first come, first serve” basis for House of the Dead machines, Dave and Buster’s did place a very sizable order for all its locations. More than likely, better availability for other arcade/entertainment locations will open up in early 2019.

The game looks to be a nice return to form for the series, which hasn’t seen an arcade release since House of the Dead 4 debuted back in 2006. (However, there have been some home releases since then, including House of the Dead Overkill and a House of the Dead two-pack featuring 3 and 4 for PlayStation 3.) It’s nice to see it back in arcades where it belongs, because what better way to kill zombies than with a buddy in a deluxe-sized arcade cabinet?

Look for more details on Scarlet Dawn soon!