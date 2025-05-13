DOOM: The Dark Ages: How Long Is the Campaign?

As of today, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC players can rip and tear through the forces of Hell in id Software’s newest game, DOOM: The Dark Ages. Set before the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM: Eternal, the Doom Slayer finds himself caught in a medieval war between the Sentinels, Hell, and the Maykrs. While its cinematic story takes place years in the past, the latest entry features new characters, environments, and guns for the Slayer to meet, explore, and utilize throughout the game’s expansive campaign.

We have gotten our hands on DOOM: The Dark Ages, which you can check out our thoughts on the latest id Software shooter in our review. However, anyone looking at this article isn’t here to see if the Slayer’s newest adventure is worth the wait. Some eager fans may be wondering how long it will take to complete the campaign. Now that we’ve gone to Hell, the Cosmic Realm, and back, we can confirm how many hours it takes to see the Slayer’s revenge mission through to the end.

How Long Does It Take to Beat DOOM: The Dark Ages?

For players who are new to the DOOM franchise, DOOM: The Dark Ages might be considered lengthy for a first-person shooter. However, those who have conquered Hell’s demons in DOOM: Eternal should expect a similar experience in regards to the game’s length. In my playthrough, it took me around 18 hours to finish the Slayer’s latest campaign.

Of course, like any of the DOOM games, a player’s mileage may vary depending on how they play. With there being 22 total levels in DOOM: The Dark Ages, some of these can take up to an hour to complete, while others may take as little as 15 minutes. Specifically, some of the longest missions are at the tail end of the game’s campaign. This timing also depends on how much time a player will take to explore every nook and cranny to find the various secrets hidden in the game. Personally, I did go off the beaten path in the first half of the game, but mainlined it near the end.

Players looking to attain 100% completion in DOOM: The Dark Ages will see that hour count go up. This would require the player to find every secret and purchase every upgrade, which will easily add to the number of hours played.

Are you excited to play DOOM: The Dark Ages? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.