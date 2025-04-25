DOOM: The Dark Ages Trailer Shares First Look at the Cosmic Realm

Fans of the DOOM series are getting a first look at the Cosmic Realm level in DOOM: The Dark Ages. This is only one of 22 levels featured in the upcoming game, and so far, it looks stunning. Not only is the Cosmic Realm visually stunning, but it also brings a first-ever new environment for the series. Fans are familiar with Hell and its demonic forces, but the Cosmic Realm introduces new eldritch monsters for Doom Guy to shoot and smash. This new location will play an important role in the story of DOOM: The Dark Ages and the new enemies will change up the iconic, fast-paced, and brutal gameplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Cosmic Realm in DOOM: The Dark Ages is home to bizarre and twisted eldritch monstrosities. These enemies will test the Doom Slayer’s abilities, both offensive and defensive. Players must weave through projectiles, master parrying, and line up their shots if they want to defeat these new foes.

Discovering why Hell and the Cosmic Realm is crucial to the story, but players will have to fight their way through hordes of enemies to uncover it. Thankfully, DOOM: The Dark Ages offers new tools to deal with these threats. The shield is just one example, but there are more.

The Reaver Shot is a new weapon that fires a deadly iron mace attached to a chain. This weapon is the perfect blend between ranged and melee combat. Both its light and charge attacks can devastate foes and turn them to pulp.

The Cosmic Realm is just one of the new additions to DOOM: The Dark Ages. Players will discover far more when the game launches on May 13th for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

