How to Get The Witcher 3 Free on PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best games of this generation without a doubt, and to celebrate its recent 5 year anniversary, CD Projekt Red is giving players the ability to net themselves a free copy of the game through GOG. Pretty sweet right? So here's how it works. Players have until June 23rd at 7 AM Eastern to connect an existing copy of The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt to the GOG Galaxy 2.0 app, and you can do this with a copy Steam, Origins, and the Epic Games Store on PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One, though you can't currently do it using a copy on the Switch. Once you connected it through the app you'll have a free copy of the game through GOG, though if you already have it through GOG you're still getting a cool reward.

For those who already own it on GOG, you'll get a code that you can send to someone else so they can experience the game, which is a pretty sweet deal.

You'll also get the soundtrack, a digital comic, and instructions on how to assemble paper toys, which is a nice bonus. As for the game itself, the default version is the base game, but if you own the Game of the Year Edition you will get that edition unlocked on GOG.

Regardless of which edition you get, the game will appear in your GOG library once connected, and GOG Galaxy 2.0 will also import your game progress and any achievements you've unlocked thus far, so if you want to migrate over to PC you can just pick up where you left off.

Not a bad deal at all, especially if you already own it, as then another fan can experience the amazing adventure and get hooked on this awesome world. Even if you do own it though, the soundtrack and free comic are probably worth connecting anyway.

You can find the official description for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition below.

"Become a professional monster slayer and embark on an adventure of epic proportions! Upon its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became an instant classic, claiming over 250 Game of the Year awards. Now you can enjoy this huge, over 100-hour long, open-world adventure along with both its story-driven expansions worth an extra 50 hours of gameplay. This edition includes all additional content - new weapons, armor, companion outfits, new game mode and side quests."

Make sure to get your free copy ASAP

