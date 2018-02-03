Modders Are Already Taking Over Dragon Ball FighterZ

Modding in gaming is nothing new. If you’re like me and like to play the same RPG 20 times in a row, it’s almost imperative to liven things up a bit. Though not an RPG, Dragon Ball FighterZ is the latest game to go full mod with players taking those iconic characters from the fighter and switching things up a bit.

Saiyan Saga Vegeta and Goku, Baby Vegeta, and more are just a few of the fighters available for PC players to utilise in a match. From simple recolouring, to all out character swapping – the mods available to use continue to grow. Check out some of the ones available now in the videos below. If interested in using any of them, all of the showcases detail where exactly to nab these downloads online!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whether you want a vanilla experience, or want something a little extra, Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No word yet on a Nintendo Switch release, but really – we think it’s just a matter of time.

For more about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

Spectacular Fights

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages and famous scenes from the DRAGON BALL anime in 60FPS and 1080p resolution!