How to Take a Selfie in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

So in case you’ve seen the trend on social media as of late, Photo Mode is a huge feature in Spider-Man. And it totally lets you take some epic selfies.

We’ve included a couple of samples of the best kind of selfies below.

I just took a selfie…

As Spider-Man…

In front of Stark Tower. I’m in love. pic.twitter.com/Ch8XEl6I26 — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) September 7, 2018

And before you go, “Well, yeah, but those were taken by professionals.” Nope, you can actually get the perfect selfie by going into the mode and adjusting a few things. We’ve got the basic steps on how to get started!

To enter Photo Mode, just pause the game at go down to Options. Mind you, you’ll want to find a scenario to capture the moment with. Say, for instance, when you’re cruising by Stark’s Avengers Tower. Or maybe some other landmark, like a huge viewpoint that takes a glimpse at the entire city, like above.

Once you get into Photo Mode, you can start seeing the options that are available within it. These include frames, vignettes, filters and even comic book text, in case you’re looking to create an ideal Amazing Spider-Man cover or something else along those lines.

You’ll see “Camera Type” listed as the top option once you go into Photo Mode. This has three different modes available, but the one you’ll want to take advantage of for this scenario is Selfie. Once you choose that, you can select how you want it framed up and then take the shot.

Now, there are different poses available, depending on what Spidey is doing in the world. For instance, if he’s fighting thugs, he’ll just show himself doing the move without a fancy gesture. However, if he’s perched somewhere, he’ll throw up the peace sign with his hand. Other gestures include an “I love you” one (during swinging); a classic jumping pose (while in the air); and a general pose or “thwip!” pose (if just standing around).

Again, you can adjust lighting, add text, and put in a filter if you want it a certain way. For instance, if you’re trying to get a bad-ass photo at night, there are options for that, where it can end up looking something like this:

Keep in mind that selfies aren’t just a great way to express yourself on social media while you’re playing the game. You can also take advantage of Secret Photo Op locations, which in turn can help you earn a bonus costume once you find all 50 spots. We’re still trying to break these down, but you’ll want to do some exploring and see what would make for a good photo opportunity. The city with the most is Harlem, which has 11 in all.

They’re not marked on a map, so these may take time to unlock. But once you beat the main game, you’ll have time to explore and get closer to 100 percent completion, so you can get those perfect selfies and showcase your Spidey skills behind the camera.

One more thing — once you unlock research stations and get to the end of the game, you’ll be able to change the time of day however you see fit, in case you’re going for a particular mood with your selfie. “Here’s a shot of the infamous Spider-Cop at night!” or something like that. Have fun with it!

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.