How to Unlock the ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Special Movie

Now that the special movie is available for all to enjoy in Kingdom Hearts III, there are still a few specific things players need to do in order to actually enjoy the additional experience. In order to be able to view the super secret movie, you’re going to have to do earn it but luckily — we’re here to show you how.

So how does one unlock the Kingdom Hearts III secret movie that teases the future of the franchise? Firstly, you’re going to have to collect all of the Lucky Emblems. Lucky Emblems are collectibles that players will need to take pictures of with their phones in-game to unlock special bonuses and rewards. The quest is first doled out in Twilight Town, but will require players to backtrack a little bit if they are looking to score 100% completion. For those looking to go all the way, you can see our detailed guide right here for all of the found locations (in progress).

There is also a difficulty setting requirement as well, which also is reflected with the emblem hunt. The higher the difficulty, the less emblems you have to find. For those unsure which way they want to go, the easy difficulty is really easy, so if you want it to feel more like game — I’d recommend the normal difficulty, even if you’re a beginner.

Once all of the collectibles have been captured with that swanky Gummi Phone, the secret movie will appear after the end scene.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

