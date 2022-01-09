How to Watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online

The always eventful speedrunning event Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online kicks off today. As usual, there is a whole week of video game speedruns set to take place in support of charity, specifically the Prevent Cancer Foundation, during what is typically referred to as simply AGDQ. And while there will be archived versions of the various gameplay showcases and speedruns after the fact, there’s nothing quite like watching them live.

Last year, Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 Online raised a grand total of $2,758,847 for charity. The Prevent Cancer Foundation, the aforementioned recipient of AGDQ’s donations, is a U.S. non-profit organization focused on cancer prevention and early detection. 100% of all donations made to the event go directly to the foundation.

Hope you brought your hype, your orbs, and your bingo cards, the #AGDQ2022 Pre-Show is live!https://t.co/Gja49VasM8 pic.twitter.com/CGeBPOxduQ — Games Done Quick 🔜 #AGDQ2025 (@GamesDoneQuick) January 9, 2022

The full schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online is available online. Following a pre-show, it will kick off with an Any% Featherless run of Nioh 2 on the PlayStation 4 by AxelSanGo. Other highlights this year include the likes of runs of new titles such as Psychonauts 2 and Kena: Bridge of Spirits as well as a blindfolded run of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and more. There’s really something for everyone. The whole thing will play out over on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel, which is live right now.

As noted above, Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online is going on now and is set to conclude late Saturday, January 15th. In total, Games Done Quick events have raised over $34 million for charity, and if this year is anything like the last, the total will soon come close to or surpass $38 million. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick, the organization that puts on these speedrunning events, right here.

What do you think of the Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 Online schedule? Are you excited to see any of the runs specifically? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!