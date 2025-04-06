The Last of Us Season 2: Premiere Date, Time & Where to Watch (And How to Catch Up on Season 1)

You haven’t seen the last of HBO’s The Last of Us. It’s been two years since we last saw survivors Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in the first season finale of the HBO series, an adaptation of 2013’s The Last of Us video game and 2014’s Left Behind DLC. In The Last of Us season 2, based on 2020’s The Last of Us Part II, it’s five years later — and as in the events of the video game, Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them as they’ve settled into a peaceful existence in Jackson, Wyoming.

To recap, The Last of Us season 1 was set 20 years post-“Outbreak Day” and the global spread of the Cordyceps brain infection in 2003. When Marlene (Merle Dandridge) — the leader of the paramilitary resistance force the Fireflies — hired Joel to smuggle Ellie out of the FEDRA-controlled QZ, Joel learned the 14-year-old girl was immune to the infection.

Following a trek across post-apocalyptic America, Joel delivered Ellie to the Fireflies in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Firefly doctor (Darren Dolynski) was to perform brain surgery on Ellie in an attempt to create a cure, only for Joel to kill the hospital staff and rescue an unconscious Ellie from undergoing the procedure that would cost her life.

While she made him swear that what he told her about the Fireflies was true, Joel lied to Ellie, telling her the Fireflies tested dozens of people immune to the infection but failed to find a cure before being attacked by raiders.

Here’s HBO’s official logline for The Last of Us season 2: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.” And here’s how TLOU developer Naughty Dog described The Last of Us Part II video game: “Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us season 2 premiere, titled “Future Days,” airs Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will stream on Max (formerly HBO Max). New episodes will air Sunday nights on HBO and Max at 9:00 p.m.

How Many Episodes Is The Last of Us Season 2?

The Last of Us season 2 consists of seven episodes (shortened from the nine-episode first season) which will air through the season 2 finale on May 25, 2025.

Is There a Max Free Trial In April 2025?

Max currently does not offer a free trial. Max plans and prices start at $9.99/month (Basic with Ads), or $16.99/mo (Standard) or $20.99/mo (Premium).



Additionally, you can watch The Last of Us free: Season 1 episode 1 (“When You’re Lost in the Darkness”) is streaming free on the Max app or website, no subscription required.

Where Can I Watch The Last of Us Season 1?

You can stream The Last of Us season 1 on Max and Spectrum OnDemand. If you don’t have an HBO or Max subscription, you can watch The Last of Us by purchasing the full first season wherever digital movies and TV shows are sold, including Apple TV+, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home, or you can buy The Last of Us on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Also available is The Last of Us 4K steelbook.

Is The Last of Us Season 1 on HBO?

HBO will re-air the first season of The Last of Us leading into the season 2 premiere on April 13. See The Last of Us HBO schedule below:

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 1: 12:05 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 2: 1:26 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 3: 2:19 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 4: 3:35 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 5: 4:21 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 6: 5:21 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 7: 6:20 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 8: 7:16 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 1, Episode 9: 8:07 p.m. PDT

The Last of Us Season 2 Cast and Characters

The Last of Us season 2 returning cast includes Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother, Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria.



Among the new cast members are Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You), as Abby, Isabela Merced (Superman) as Dina, Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Ariela Barer (Runaways) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) as Nora, Spencer Lord (Heartland) as Owen, Danny Ramirez (Captain America: Brave New World) as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright (The Batman) as Isaac Dixon; Catherine O’Hara (The Studio) also guest stars as Gail.

How Many Seasons of The Last of Us Will There Be?

“I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a season 3,” co-showrunner Craig Mazin said in a recent interview. “How far past? I can’t say. And that’s not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that [series co-creator and showrunner] Neil [Druckmann] and I are telling.”

The Last of Us Season 2, from series showrunners Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (The Last of Us video games), debuts Sunday, April 13 on HBO and Max.