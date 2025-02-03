The Last of Us Showrunner Teases Season 3 and Beyond

HBO’s The Last of Us may have a lot more in store for the future than we thought. When it comes to video game adaptations, the most successful has to be The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic drama hit all the notes fans wanted it to and more, making it a hit with fans and non-fans alike. Even more so, critics adored the title, including here at ComicBook, and the show received eight Emmy wins with several Primetime Emmy nominations, including Best Drama. So, it’s no surprise that, when asked about the future, one of the showrunners had an interesting response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly for the upcoming second season, which arrives in April, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (who directed both of The Last of Us games) spoke on a yet-to-be-greenlit third season. Mazin confirmed talks were being had, saying, “I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a Season 3. How far past? I can’t say. And that’s not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling.”

Credit: Entertainment Weekly

Neil chimed in afterward, stating, “We have a plan. We know what we need to do going forward, but we couldn’t tell you right now exactly how many episodes or how many seasons it would take to get there.”

The Last of Us May Go Beyond a Season 2

Play video

While the first season of HBO’s apocalyptic road trip drama adapted the 2012 original, developed by Uncharted’s Naughty Dog, the new season will bring the sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, to life. However, the showrunners have been pretty adamant that the show won’t fully adapt the second game, at least not within this season. Druckmann confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the show will only have seven episodes, compared to the first’s nine-episode run. Given that the original game took 15-16 hours to beat and Part 2 takes 24 hours, it does make sense to let it take its time rather than rush it or condense it down.

What’s interesting still is the fact that there is more the team wants to go beyond The Last of Us Part 2, despite a third title not yet being fully announced (but hinted at). Even more so, while it could be in development, the PlayStation first-party studio is currently working on the recently-announced Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which Neil Druckmann is serving as writer and director for. Neil mentioned in the interview that, even before Part 2 was finished, conversations about how they would adapt to it were being discussed. It could be the same for Part 3, though time will tell if it, or other seasons, are confirmed in the future.

The Last of Us Season 2 will be released in April 2025. The first season is available to stream on Max and watch on HBO’s TV channels. To keep up to date on all things The Last of Us, both for the TV show and the games, keep it here at ComicBook.