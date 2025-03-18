The Last Of Us Season 1 Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Is Shipping Now

With The Last of Us Season 2 starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey less than a month away, you can revisit the first season with a limited edition Steelbook of the 4K Blu-ray that features absolutely stellar artwork on the cover. It officially launched today, March 18th, and you can pick up a copy here on Amazon for $37.99 (25% off). The standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are also available via that link. Info on special features can be found below and, on a related note, make sure to check out this massive 3 for $30 4K Blu-ray deal while it lasts.

NEW The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us.

The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – Series cast and filmmakers are joined by experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a chilling discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse in The Last of Us. NEW Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.

Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters. NEW From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series

From Levels to Live Action – Discover how The Last of Us incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series Getting to Know Me (4 Featurettes)

The Last Debrief with Troy Baker (2 Featurettes)

Inside the Episode (9 Featurettes)

Is This A The Last of Us Line? (2 Featurettes)

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French s8ubtitles for the main feature

Synopsis: “The Last of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Season one stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker also star.”

You can check out a trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 right here. It will begin streaming on Max on April 13th, 2025.