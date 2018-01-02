HQ Trivia Is Down For The Day And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

It’s the new year, which means it’s time for a fresh start and taking part in something that could mean big changes for people – unless you’re playing HQ Trivia, that is. In which case, you’re doing something else.

The highly popular mobile trivia game, in which players can compete for big cash prizes, decided to take the day off today, and the Internet is losing their minds as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official HQ Trivia Twitter channel noted that there would be no games for January 2nd, with the next one scheduled to take place one day later. “No games today as we get ahead of the curve – we’ll be back tomorrow at 3P EST, see you then!”

As a result, a lot of fans have been responding, wondering what they’re going to do for the next 24 hours. One of the repsonses from @BB_Kayla14 sums it up perfectly for fans, as seen below.

Others have been a little bit calmer, like @MikeCaff…

When you forget @hqtrivia is off today, i’m at work like pic.twitter.com/M7twa0YvRd — Mike Caff (@MikeCaff) January 2, 2018

Others have been a bit more optimistic, although they’ve made some interesting requests, like having someone post a helpful video for the next session, as @ChaotesNotes has.

idk wtf i’m going to do today w/out @hqtrivia. Hey @ScottRogowsky — can you just post a video of you saying, “Let’s get down to the nitty gritty!” so we can pretend we’re about to play? Thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/aiBcyINdlo — Justin R. Choate (@ChoatesNotes) January 2, 2018

Needless to say, it’s a highly popular game that, even by taking a day off, has thrown its community into a sort of chaos. Obviously, things will be fine tomorrow when the game is back up and running and people will be able to take part in the trivia madness, but it just goes to show how much players will miss something when it’s gone, even if it is for just a day.

Maybe it’s a good opportunity for these players to kick back and do something else with their sudden day off from trivia. Take part in a session of The Jackbox Party Pack (because there are some trivia games in there, even if they don’t award cash), go take a breather outside or even partake in another mobile game – maybe Pokemon Go?

Don’t worry, players HQ Trivia will be back soon.