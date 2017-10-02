Fallout 4 VR Now Comes With Every HTC Vive Purchase

HTC unveiled a promotion that allows those interested in virtual reality to pick up an HTC Vive and a copy of Fallout 4 by purchasing just the VR headset.

Starting on Oct. 2, HTC will begin distributing redemption codes for Fallout 4 VR so that fans of Bethesda can traverse the wasteland in a new way. Through their initial announcement about the Vive bundle that comes with the game that’s yet to be released, they spoke highly about the quality of the upcoming VR game.

“The promise of a game with near endless content, including hundreds of locations, characters, and quests, fully playable in VR, is something that we have been focused on providing for the VR gaming community,” said Joel Breton general manager of Vive Studios. “We are now thrilled to provide this incredible game to new Vive owners and eagerly look forward to game’s launch on Vive this December.”

While it won’t be released until Dec. 12, Fallout 4 VR has already been touted as a perfect game for those looking to incorporate a AAA title into their VR library. For those who have held out on the VR trend for now, the new game might also be the perfect way to move into the field with a game that you’re confident about.

However, in order to get the free copy of Fallout 4 VR, you’ll have to shell out a bit more than the price tag for the game. The HTC Vive is currently priced at $599, so it’ll be quite an investment if you’re planning on spending more time in the VR sector. Interested parties can order the bundle here.

If you’re already an HTC Vive owner and feel a bit left out that you won’t be able to participate in the ongoing Fallout 4 VR deal, HTC hasn’t forgotten about you. The company also announced that if you’re already a Vive customer and you choose to purchase Fallout 4 VR as well, you’ll be able to sign up for a bonus 3-month Viveport Subscription. The service will be available prior to the game’s launch and will let Vive owners choose from “over 250 pieces of content.”

Fallout 4 VR releases on Dec. 12 for $59.99