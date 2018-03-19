HTC Vive Pro Price Announced, Original Vive’s Price Drops

HTC has set the price of the new Vive Pro at $799 for the newer, improved headset with the original Vive dropping to a new price of $499.

This price drop for the base HTC Vive isn’t the first that the headset has experienced with the price being reduced to $599 last year, but this is the lowest price that the headset has been sold without factoring in any discounts or promotions. For those who instead want to go with the newer option and purchase the HTC Vive Pro, preorders are also now available with the first units expected to ship starting on April 5. The original Vive is available to order here at the lower price. You can also find the listings for the Vive Pro and original Vive on Amazon.

Those who purchase a new Vive Pro from now until June 3 will also receive six months of HTC’s Viveport subscription for free. This subscription service allows players to choose from hundreds of different pieces of content to play different games each month so long as the subscriptions continue. The $799 price is only for the headset itself though along with the necessary cable components, so the controllers, base stations, and wireless adapter will all have to be purchased separately. A price for the bundled version of the HTC Vive Pro has not been announced yet.

Compared to the base version of the HTC Vive, the Vive Pro offers improvements such as a 2880 x 1600 resolution and a 78 percent increase in pixels. Those who found the original headset uncomfortable to wear for long periods of time will also be pleased to hear that the newer version has been optimized both in terms of comfort and blocking external light.

“The redesigned face cushion and nose pad block even more light, which deepens your sense of presence while using VIVE Pro,” a description of the Vive Pro says on the HTC Vive site. “The face cushion contours to most face shapes with new cloth-lined foam, while the nose rest covers any nose shape thanks to a unique flower petal-inspired design.”

The HTC Vive Pro was originally announced during CES 2018, but not before a leak spoiled some of the details when info on the headset was mistakenly shared early. The Vive wireless adapter was also announced during the same event and is expected to be released at a later date.

The full specs for the HTC Vive Pro can be seen through the Vive Pro section of HTC’s site where the headset can also be preordered. Info on the base HTC Vive that’s now cheaper can also be seen there.

