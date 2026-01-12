Huge Open-World RPG Releasing in 2026 Is Bigger Than Red Dead Redemption 2

There is a massive open-world RPG releasing in 2026, in just two months, that is going to be twice the size of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and it will be even bigger than Red Dead Redemption 2. Of course, bigger isn’t always better. If an open world is huge, but surface-level and not dynamic, then it’s all for nothing. Worse than this, it exacerbates these issues. That said, if it’s well realized, then the proposition of a massive open-world that feels alive and immersive is a tantalizing one.

One of the most anticipated games of 2026 is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on March 19, 2026. This game is Crimson Desert from South Korean developer Pearl Abyss. RPG purists may argue the game is more of an action-adventure RPG hybrid than a traditional RPG, and they would be right, but this is technically true of most “RPGs” released in the modern era. Whatever the case, however you classify the upcoming release, many are excited for it.

Twice the Size of Skyrim

In a recent interview, a Pearl Abyss developer briefly talked about the enormous scale and size of the game, noting the game is bigger than the map of Red Dead Redemption 2, and twice the size of Skyrim, which, despite its age, remains one of the biggest open-world games to date.

“I don’t think numbers really do it justice…. What we can say is that the world is at least twice as big as the open world, the playable area, of Skyrim,” said the developer. “It’s larger than the map of Red Dead Redemption 2.”

Of course, Crimson Desert also has flying mounts with dragons, so there is additional scale to the game when you consider this. Neither of the games above this had this extra dimension.

Whether Pearl Abyss will be able to make good on this size, though, remains to be seen. Some of the pre-release footage that has been shown off does look a little shallow. There is a lot of content, assets, and systems, but some of it looks like it lacks depth. Further, there are question marks on whether the story and characters will be sufficient to get buy into exploring this large open world. Right now, though, there is no denying the excitement surrounding the title and the promise it has.

