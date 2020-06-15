Humankind Delayed to 2021

Sega and Amplitude Studios have announced that Humankind, the historical strategy game for PC, has been delayed to 2021 due to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No exact date was given, but the title had previously been set to release later this year. Additionally, the game will now undergo an "OpenDev" period this summer where players can test out different scenarios highlighting certain core features and then provide game design feedback on them.

"Like many other studios, we've been impacted by COVID-19," the press release announcing the OpenDev plan and delay from the team at Amplitude reads in part. "We're lucky to have been able to transition towards working from home thanks to SEGA's support. We've decided that to ensure that we give our community the best and most polished game, we will be releasing in 2021."

Be among first to play #HumankindGame! OpenDev is our new approach to community-driven development. We want to work with YOU to make the game even better! Apply now! 👉 https://t.co/nGrpAeBiBg pic.twitter.com/XDDxrjXptb — Humankind (@humankindgame) June 13, 2020

Folks can now register for the possibility to try out the different time-limited scenarios focusing on exploration, tactical battles, and basic city management. It is currently unclear what sort of pace these will release on, but the press release makes it clear that anyone that joins in at any point will also gain access to any previously released scenarios. Given the wording, it sounds like it will be a fairly limited release at first.

Humankind is now set to release for PC at some point in 2021. No definitive release date has been given as of now. As noted above, three different limited-time scenarios should release to a select group this summer for game design feedback. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PC gaming right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Humankind so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.