Humble Is Throwing a Huge Final Fantasy Sale for a Limited Time

Humble Bundle has kicked off a new sale all about the Final Fantasy franchise, and for a limited time, fans can pick up twelve of the series’ most popular titles at a serious discount. All of the games are half off, and many of them are considered classics of the franchise, reaching back to games that are over two decades old.

Outside of Final Fantasy VII, which is arguably the series’ most well-known game, other hits like Final Fantasy VIII and VIII-2, all three of which feature characters that are currently available to play in next month’s Final Fantasy release, DISSIDIA Final Fantasy NT. In fact, each entry features a character or two from the upcoming fighting game, including Lightning, Cloud, Sephiroth, and more. One of the biggest highlights is the dual-offering of Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2 Resmastered. The two games tell side-by-side stories of protagonists Tidus and Yuna (if you see it from a certain point of view) with unique features like Blitzball in X and ridiculous costume changes in X-2. For anyone looking to catch up on the decades-spanning legacy on the Final Fantasy series, this sale is the perfect way to dive in without having to commit to too many games at once.

Here’s the full list of games on sale at Humble:

Final Fantasy III – $7.99

Final Fantasy IV – $7.99

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years – $7.99

Final Fantasy IX – $10.49

Final Fantasy Type-O HD – $14.99

Final Fantasy V – $7.99

Final Fantasy VI – $7.99

Final Fantasy VII – $5.99

Final Fantasy VIII – $5.99

Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remastered – $14.99

Final Fantasy XIII – $7.99

Final Fantasy XIII-2 – $9.99

All of the games are available for play on PC and all of them are digital downloads, so rejoice, keyboard questers, because this sale is for you. Humble Bundle hosts Final Fantasy sales every winter, and while this one doesn’t specify a charity for the sales to go to, Humble’s monthly bundle sales sponsor a new charity every month — so that’s always worth checking out, too. The sales usually only span the season, so make sure to grab what you want soon before it’s gone.

