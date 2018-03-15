Humble Bundle Hosting a Huge Square Enix Sale

It’s a big day for Square Enix, as it just dropped a new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and confirmed its release date. But if that’s not enough, fans of the publisher can also take advantage of a huge sale, featuring many of its hit games.
Humble Bundle has introduced a publisher sale for Square Enix, which will be taking place over the next week. With it, you have a chance to score some great deals on games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, NieR: Automata, various Final Fantasy games and the newly released Lost Sphear, amongst other titles.
We’ve narrowed down some of the best deals below, so take a look and get to shopping!
- NieR: Automata- $29.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $19.79
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster- $14.99
- World of Final Fantasy- $19.99
- Final Fantasy IX- $10.49
- Lost Sphear- $34.99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $11.24
- Final Fantasy XIII-2- $9.99
- Final Fantasy XIII- $7.99
- I Am Setsuna- $19.99
- Just Cause 3 XL Edition- $11.24
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII- $9.99
- Just Cause 3- $7.49
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.49
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass- $9.89
- Thief Collection- $11.24
- Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $14.99
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster- $14.69
- Final Fantasy V- $7.99
- Tomb Raider (2013)- $4.99
- Life Is Strange: Before the Storm- $10.19
- Final Fantasy VI- $7.99
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition (2013)- $7.49
- Final Fantasy VIII- $5.99
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition- $35.99
- The Last Remnant- $4.99
- Tokyo Dark- $13.49
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $4.99
- Final Fantasy VII- $5.99
- Final Fantasy III- $7.99
- Spelunker Party!- $14.99
- The Turing Test- $5.99
- Life Is Strange: Complete Season- $4.99
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $7.49
- Murdered: Soul Suspect- $7.49
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $14.99
- Just Cause 2- $3.74
- Tomb Raider Anniversary- $2.24
- Lara Croft GO- $2.49
- Final Fantasy IV- $7.99
- Final Fantasy IV: The After Years- $7.99
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $1.99
- Tomb Raider- $1.74
- Tomb Raider II- $1.74
- Tomb Raider III- $1.74
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $2.49
- Dungeon Siege Collection- $4.99
- Daikatana- $1.74
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $4.99
- Dungeon Siege II- $1.74
- Tomb Raider: Legend- $1.74
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness- $1.74
- Tomb Raider: Chronicles- $1.74
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation- $1.74
- Just Cause- $1.74
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver- $1.74
- Dungeon Siege III- $3.74
- Mini Ninjas- $2.49
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days- $2.49
- Quantum Conundrum- $2.24
- Tomb Raider Underworld- $2.24
- Battlestations: Midway- $1.74
- Deus Ex: Invisibe War- $1.74
- Kane & Lynch: Dead Men- $1.74
- Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition- $1.74
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2- $1.74
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance- $1.74
- Dragon Quest Heroes: Slime Edition- $23.99
- Thief- $7.49
- Dungeon Siege- $1.74
- Thief II: The Metal Age- $1.74
- Kane & Lynch Collection- $4.99
- Front Mission Evolved- $4.99
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain- $1.74
- Deathtrap Dungeon- $1.74
- Conflict: Denied Ops- $1.49
- Fear Effect Sedna Collector’s Edition- $22.49
- Fear Effect Sedna- $17.99
