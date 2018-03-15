Humble Bundle Hosting a Huge Square Enix Sale

It’s a big day for Square Enix, as it just dropped a new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and confirmed its release date. But if that’s not enough, fans of the publisher can also take advantage of a huge sale, featuring many of its hit games.

Humble Bundle has introduced a publisher sale for Square Enix, which will be taking place over the next week. With it, you have a chance to score some great deals on games like Rise of the Tomb Raider, NieR: Automata, various Final Fantasy games and the newly released Lost Sphear, amongst other titles.

We’ve narrowed down some of the best deals below, so take a look and get to shopping!

NieR: Automata- $29.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $19.79

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster- $14.99

World of Final Fantasy- $19.99

Final Fantasy IX- $10.49

Lost Sphear- $34.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition- $11.24

Final Fantasy XIII-2- $9.99

Final Fantasy XIII- $7.99

I Am Setsuna- $19.99

Just Cause 3 XL Edition- $11.24

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII- $9.99

Just Cause 3- $7.49

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition- $4.49

Rise of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass- $9.89

Thief Collection- $11.24

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition- $14.99

Star Ocean: The Last Hope 4K & Full HD Remaster- $14.69

Final Fantasy V- $7.99

Tomb Raider (2013)- $4.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm- $10.19

Final Fantasy VI- $7.99

Tomb Raider GOTY Edition (2013)- $7.49

Final Fantasy VIII- $5.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition- $35.99

The Last Remnant- $4.99

Tokyo Dark- $13.49

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut- $4.99

Final Fantasy VII- $5.99

Final Fantasy III- $7.99

Spelunker Party!- $14.99

The Turing Test- $5.99

Life Is Strange: Complete Season- $4.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided- $7.49

Murdered: Soul Suspect- $7.49

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD- $14.99

Just Cause 2- $3.74

Tomb Raider Anniversary- $2.24

Lara Croft GO- $2.49

Final Fantasy IV- $7.99

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years- $7.99

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $1.99

Tomb Raider- $1.74

Tomb Raider II- $1.74

Tomb Raider III- $1.74

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light- $2.49

Dungeon Siege Collection- $4.99

Daikatana- $1.74

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $4.99

Dungeon Siege II- $1.74

Tomb Raider: Legend- $1.74

Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness- $1.74

Tomb Raider: Chronicles- $1.74

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation- $1.74

Just Cause- $1.74

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver- $1.74

Dungeon Siege III- $3.74

Mini Ninjas- $2.49

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days- $2.49

Quantum Conundrum- $2.24

Tomb Raider Underworld- $2.24

Battlestations: Midway- $1.74

Deus Ex: Invisibe War- $1.74

Kane & Lynch: Dead Men- $1.74

Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition- $1.74

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2- $1.74

Legacy of Kain: Defiance- $1.74

Dragon Quest Heroes: Slime Edition- $23.99

Thief- $7.49

Dungeon Siege- $1.74

Thief II: The Metal Age- $1.74

Kane & Lynch Collection- $4.99

Front Mission Evolved- $4.99

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain- $1.74

Deathtrap Dungeon- $1.74

Conflict: Denied Ops- $1.49

Fear Effect Sedna Collector’s Edition- $22.49

Fear Effect Sedna- $17.99

