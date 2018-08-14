Humble Bundle Offering Awesome Jackbox Party Games For Charity

If you’re in the mood to get your friends together for a party — but don’t want to necessarily put a dent on your wallet — then Humble Bundle has the deal for you.

The charitable video game website has introduced a new set of games this week it’s offering to PC owners, all offered by the team at Jackbox Games. They’re the group that brought the offbeat You Don’t Know Jack trivia games to life, and, as of late, responsible for such party favorites as Quiplash and Drawful 2. Now you can get a majority of these games for a great price, while helping out Charity: Water!

Let’s break down each of the tiers and see what all you can get for just a few bucks in donations. You’ve got just under two weeks to pick these up, so check them out while you can!

Pay What You Want, $1 or More

In this tier, you’ll be able to enjoy Quiplash, the hilarious game where you pit answers against one another to see which one’s the most popular amongst the community. This game is a huge hit with streamers and loaded with hundreds of questions. In addition, you’ll also get Fibbage XL, a game based around creative lies; as well as You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 1 XL and You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 2, with hundreds of smarmy questions provided by your host, Cookie Masterson.

Pay $7.88 or More

Along with the above games, this tier will also net you You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 3 and You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 4: The Ride, with even more questions and, of course, more Cookie. On top of that, however, you’ll also score The Jackbox Party Pack and The Jackbox Party Pack 2, each loaded with must-have games like Lie Detector, Word Spud and more.

Pay $12 or More

Along with all those other games, this tier will get you Drawful 2, a humorous drawing game where you build pictures based around provided scenarios. It’s definitely hilarious and a lot of fun. You’ll also get The Jackbox Party Pack 3, which comes with Quiplash 2, Trivia Murder Party and several others. And if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber, you’ll net $2 off your next purchase!

This is a great bundle deal, especially if you’re all about the party games. Don’t miss out!