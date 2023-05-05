Humble Bundle Launches a Massive Spring Sale On Games

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is in the air, and it smells a lot like massive discounts on video games thanks to Humble Bundle. They've launched their highly anticipated Spring sale, and it includes thousands of PC games discounted by as much as 90%. It all starts today, May 5th and runs through May 23rd at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.

You can shop the entire Humble Bundle Spring Sale right here. A list of some of the top game deals that are up for grabs can be found below. Pay special attention to the games that will only be on sale until May 12th. There will also be featured deal that will rotate every 48 hours. As is always the case with Humble Bundle, a percentage of the profit will go to charity. Click on "Choose Charity" to select where this donation will be sent.

Satisfactory | 40%

Valheim | 30%

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | 43%

Deep Rock Galactic: Deluxe Edition | 67%

Cult of the Lamb | 35%

Persona 5 Royal | 35%

RimWorld | 20%

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 | 50%

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | 25%

Hollow Knight | 50%

Gang Beasts | 60%

Dying Light 2 Stay Human | 50%

V Rising | 20%

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – Chaotic Great Edition | 50% – ONLY ON SALE UNTIL 5/12

Like a Dragon: Ishin – Deluxe Edition | 25%

NieR:Automata™ Game of the YoRHa Edition | 50%

Inscryption | 30%

Cuphead | 30%

Marvel's Avengers – The Definitive Edition | 80%

Timberborn | 20%

Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 | 50%5

OCTOPATH TRAVELER™ | 50% – ONLY ON SALE UNTIL 5/12

Sid Meier's Civilization® VI Anthology Edition | 70%

NieR Replicant™ ver.1.22474487139... | 60% – ONLY ON SALE UNTIL 5/12

Red Dead Redemption 2 | 67%

Noita | 50%

TRIANGLE STRATEGY | 50% – ONLY ON SALE UNTIL 5/12

RESIDENT EVIL 3 | 75%

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition | 50%

Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition | 60%

Slime Rancher 2 | 25%

Assassin's Creed® Valhalla Complete Edition | 60%5

Ready or Not | 0.15

Against the Storm | 25%

Risk of Rain 2 | 50%

RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2 Deluxe Edition | 75%

Avorion | 50%

Again, you can take advantage of Humble Bundle's Spring Sale 2023 right here until May 23rd.