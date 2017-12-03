Humble Bundle and Yogscast Raise $2m for Charity

The numbers are in: since kicking off yesterday, the Yogscast Jingle Jam fundraiser has officially made over two million dollars for charity, and is quickly nearing the halfway mark for the previous years’ Jingle Jam total.

The project, created to benefit an assortment of charities that work with Humble Bundle, has become an annual event for the show hosts and their fans. The Bundle includes over $847 worth of games and goes for $35, with an additional $5 earning fans an on-air shout-out from the Yogscast team as well as a bonus item for Team Fortress 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current total in raised donations sits at $2,006,242.07. Participating charities include Save the Children, charity: water, SpecialEffect, and several more. So far, Humble Bundle has revealed six of the titles included, like RUST, Garry’s Mod, and Dungeon of the Endless. All of the games are available on PC.

The team crossed the 2 million mark while still live on the air for their daily stream, and reactions from the Yogscast squad and fans alike were priceless:

After 8 hours of streaming raising 320,000 dollars and less than 2 days total of streaming the @yogscast Jingle Jam we hit a giant milestone of $2,000,000 IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS!! What the hell guys, you are amazing. Pat yourselves on the back. Love ya!! xx pic.twitter.com/l66LDEzNA3 — Zylus (@IAmZylus) December 3, 2017

TWO MILLION DOLLARS! We raised $2 Million in less than 48 hours, holy shit! Well done guys ❤️❤️❤️This is one of the most wonderful displays of kindness and generosity I’ve ever known. Wow. Just… WOW. @yogscast #JingleJam2017 pic.twitter.com/ygMaSzacEH — Emily Elbows (@Emily_Elbows) December 3, 2017

The folks at Yogscast may have ended their stream for today, but they’re far from done. The bundle will be available for a limited time, with the last release of the bundle going live for download on December 25th. It looks like the team will be going live daily throughout the month of December, so there’s still time to nab that extra $5 callout while simultaneously donating to a good cause and getting cool games in return.