Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle Offers a Plethora of Games and eBooks

Social distancing has been quite hard on a lot of people. With the CDC recommending that everyone spend time in-doors, a lot of people have turned to video games in order to pass the time. Thankfully, there are a lot of free and cheap games out there right now, and Humble Bundle is offering their own package in order to help people pass the time. The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle features more than $1,000 worth of video games and ebooks for a paltry sum of $30. What’s more, 100% of the proceeds go towards organizations helping with COVID-19 relief efforts.

While Humble Bundles have always offered some great options, the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle might be one of the greatest offerings the company has ever put together. Purchasers received 45 games in total, including Undertale, Hollow Knight, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, Worms Revolution, Broken Age, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, World of Goo, and more. The level of quality is unquestionable, and it seems highly likely that any PC gamer will be able to find something to enjoy.

The games should keep a lot of people busy, but the books are also a nice inclusion, and Humble Bundle, Inc. has specifically tailored the list for people looking for ways to unwind. Titles like Coping Skills and The Mood Elevator are there to help people relax during a stressful situation, but those looking for some escapism would do well to check out some of the comics on offer. Spawn, Saga, Criminal, and Red Sonja are just a few of the series represented in the bundle.

Help conquer #COVID19 with this special one-week bundle featuring over $1000 in games and ebooks for just $30. 100% of the proceeds from your bundle purchase go to support organizations responding to COVID-19. https://t.co/HGcpHEW6JZ pic.twitter.com/ZCZf2XpWzr — Humble Bundle (@humble) March 31, 2020

It’s really great to see companies like Humble Bundle, Inc. stepping up to the plate to help during a difficult and confusing time for a lot of people. The Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle seems like the perfect way for people to help a good cause and find some ways to keep busy in the coming days.

Do you plan on checking out the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle? What do you think of the bundle’s selection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!