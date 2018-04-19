Hunt: Showdown Devs Are Cracking Down on Cheating, Here’s How

The devs over at Crytek recently took to their website to detail plans to combat cheating in their game Hunt: Showdown.. Though they didn’t everything away to avoid “revealing anything which cheaters and cheat program developers may take advantage of,” they did outline a very intricate plan to ease player worries.

Just like any online game, especially on PC, cheating is – unfortunately – a problem. But just because it’s rampant doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to combat it and the crew behind Hunt have not only outlined their plans to correct this annoyance, but they’ve also listed possible identifiers and even false flags.

“Over the past few weeks, EAC [Easy Anti-Cheat] has been actively banning accounts from Hunt for anti-cheat violations, and as some of you have noticed, this included a recent ban wave that sanctioned a large number of accounts,” began the post. “This is in part thanks to members of the community who have brought some commonly used cheats to our attention. When a report is received, we forward it to EAC for further investigation, and if it is legit, you can be sure that anyone using it will be caught pretty soon after the fact.”

Common False Flags for Cheaters:

Missing walls/textures not loading – From time to time an entire wall will not render, exposing anyone who was concealed behind it. This is a bug we are aware of and not a wall hack.

· Weapon sound bug – If you die without hearing a shot two things may have happened: you have been shot by a silenced pistol, or you have encountered a bug where shots produce no sound.

· Missing weapon – If you are killed by someone with no weapon in their hand, you have encountered a visual bug related to the weapon animation. Though seemingly unarmed, the player’s weapon has gotten stuck somewhere else on the map. For them, everything appears as usual, and they are still able to fire.

· Teleporting players/direct hits not registering – Teleporting hunters and hits that do not register normally is a connectivity issue. In some cases, hits will not register because of a server desync or disconnecting from the backend. Teleporting Hunters is usually due to latency/lag spikes.

· Objects popping – Objects such as trees, bushes, and even extraction points can disappear from view when aiming or moving. If you are hiding behind something, it could disappear, exposing your Hunter to enemy players.

To give players the tools to help the developer team combat cheating in-game, they mentioned “Anti-cheat is an ever-changing, constantly growing system, and it needs constant upkeep. Going forward, we will be looking at further ways to keep cheaters out of the game.” Adding, “this will include looking into to more ways to detect players who prefer to circumvent the fair rules of the game, as well as looking at removing those that cheat from our leaderboard. This will be an ongoing process that we will keep you updated on in the future.”

Suspect foul play? You can create a ticket of investigation right here to help catch them in the act, just make sure you are familiar with some of the “false flags” first.