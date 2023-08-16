Hyenas Gets New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of Closed Beta

The new extraction shooter Hyenas from Creative Assembly and Sega is getting a closed beta soon as well as a hands-on opportunity for those who are planning on attending Gamescom, but for those who want something a bit sooner, you're in luck. The creators of Hyenas put out a new gameplay trailer on Wednesday to show off more of the game and its unique characters known themselves as Hyenas. As for the game itself, Hyenas still does not yet have a set release date but will at least be playable again soon enough.

Creative Assembly's new gameplay trailer for Hyenas can be seen below if you've never played before or if it's been awhile since you last played. For reference, the game's been playable periodically in some early tests to gauge players' responses and for players to feel out how it stacks up against other extraction games like Escape from Tarkov and Marauders, but not everyone who asked was able to get into those tests. If that's true for you or if you're now interested in playing, you'll be able to on August 31st when the closed beta starts.

You: "SHOW GAMEPLAY"



Us: "All right."



Feast your eyes on our explosive Gameplay Trailer, get ready to play at @gamescom next week and in our PC Closed Beta starting August 31. pic.twitter.com/H1BVKJJQx9 — HYENAS (@PlayHyenas) August 16, 2023

That's assuming, of course, that you have a PC that can run the game, because that's the only platform that the closed beta will be on. The game itself will come to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but Steam is your only option to play this next beta. You can request access to the beta that'll run from August 31st to September 11th by visiting that Steam page, but again, requesting access doesn't necessarily mean that you'll get in.

For a very select few people, you'll be able to play the game even sooner than those who get into the closed beta. That's because Sega and Creative Assembly are bringing the game to Gamescom this year where it'll be available for hands-on sessions that'll likely be largely representative of what's going to be in the closed beta.