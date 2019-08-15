Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero Are Now Available for Free on Epic Games Store

A new week, a new set of PC video games available for free on the Epic Games Store! The stylish action-adventure game Hyper Light Drifter and the animal hybrid-featuring tactical strategy game Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden are both currently available for free on the PC platform until next Thursday, and Fez, the mind-bending puzzle game, set for the following week.

This duo of games marks only the latest of freebies from Epic Games Store. Unlike free weekends or other similar deals, these games are free to keep forever, with the only caveat being that they are attached to the Epic Games Store account they are “purchased” on. If that seems like a pretty good deal, that’s because… it is.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Hyper Light Drifter:

“Echoes of a dark and violent past resonate throughout a savage land, steeped in treasure and blood. Hyper Light Drifter is an action adventure RPG in the vein of the best 16­bit classics, with modernized mechanics and designs on a much grander scale.”

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden:

“Mankind has been eradicated by climate change, nuclear war, and pandemics. Will your team of mutants survive the Zone? Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is a tactical adventure game combining turn-based combat with real-time exploration, story, stealth, and strategy.”

Hyper Light Drifter and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden are available for free on the Epic Games Store from August 15th through August 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.