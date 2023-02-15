I Am Legend Sequel Will Be Inspired by The Last of Us

The upcoming sequel to Will Smith's I Am Legend will take some pointers from The Last of Us. The post-apocalypse genre is a tried and true one for Hollywood, going back decades to try and boil down humanity's greatest fears and weaknesses. I Am Legend adapted a book that more or less comes to the conclusion that the last remaining human is the villain as the world has been overtaken by the vampires, meaning they're now the dominant race that he is trying to exterminate. It's not an uncommon theme that man is evil in the post-apocalypse and there's one very big property tackling that idea right now on TV: The Last of Us.

Now, it seems that the sequel to I Am Legend which will star Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith will take inspiration from the beloved PlayStation game turned HBO series. When speaking with Deadline, writer Akiva Goldsman confirmed that the sequel will take place decades after the first movie and will take some cues from The Last of Us with regards to how it portrays its post-apocalyptic world.

"This will start a few decades later than the first," he said. "I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don't know if they'll climb up to the empire state building, but the possibilities are endless."

The Last of Us depicts its world by showing how nature has reclaimed a planet that essentially froze up when the outbreak happened. Those who were born long after the fall of mankind can only talk about the world as history, reflecting on normal things like hotels and movie theaters like they're ancient concepts. Given Michael B. Jordan is much younger than Will Smith, it wouldn't be surprising if his character was born after the apocalypse in this universe.

