I Am The Hero’s New Announcement Trailer Brings Retro Beat ‘Em Up Madness to PS4 and Switch

The official announcement trailer for Ratalaika Games’ insane retro beat ’em up, I Am The Hero, officially released into the wilds of the internet today. The game, which is set for release later this year for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Swich, puts the player in control of a hero that they essentially make their own (in a much more grandiose way than basic character customization) as they journey toward the goal of perpetually saving the day.

The game take the best parts of retro gaming and puts them on one big pixelated canvas, to let players live out their dreams and tell their own story — with all of the enjoyable tropes that come with that nostalgia.

It’s not quite the Ready Player One-level pandering to your 80’s and 90’s nostalgia, but maybe that’s a good thing. In it’s own way, I Am The Hero seems to tickle one’s memories in fairly respectful manner without making the player feel like a living Member Berry from South Park.

Ratalaika and CrazyAnt have released the following description of the game for curious potential players:

I Am The Hero is a pixel art, beat ’em up, fighting game that tells the story of a “Hero” with a glorious but mysterious past. Is he the hero he thinks he is or is there another side to this legendary figure? I Am The Hero is a love note to retro gaming, ripped from the fuzzy memories of the developer’s childhoods and seasoned with a wild passion for fighting games. If you want a truly modern re-interpretation of classic gaming, then it’s time to join the fate and answer one simple question, “are you the hero?” Key Features – Local and Online Co-Op.

– Fast Moving, Fluid Combat.

– Free Style Combos: Trample, juggle, rush, and crush your enemies into submission with your own unique fighting styles.

– Critical Blink: By timing your attacks perfectly you can unleash massive damage on your foes with Critical Blink. Game Modes – Single Player Campaign

– Level Co-Op

– Online Co-op Survival Mode

I Am The Hero is set for release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch some time later this year. The game is currently available on Steam.