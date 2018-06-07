My Hero Academia Is Surprisingly Perfect for Representing E3 2018 Hype

The E3 2018 hype is in full gear and because of that, fans around the world are looking for a way to let out some of that excitement. That thrill has only increased since we’re only a few days away from the largest gaming event of the year and one fan hilariously took parts of the hit anime My Hero Academia to show just how intense this time of the month can be for gamers:

This is how E3 2018 is going to go down pic.twitter.com/7aDlQorQ2R — 👑𝔻𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕠𝕣𝕕𝔹𝕠𝕪👑 @E3HypeTrain (@DatDiscordBoy) June 5, 2018

The above clip is from the full video over here on YouTube and pretty much nails what the excitement is like – especially for Nintendo fans. With more Super Smash Brothers news, Xbox One promising their biggest year yet, and Sony throwing in their heavy hitters into the fight – this is pretty much spot on for how this year’s E3 is going to go down. Just … poor EA. You tried.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch, to THREE new Gears of War titles, and even more Borderlands news – there is no shortage of what the rumor mill has turned out in recent weeks. To help get your hopes up … er, I mean to help get you prepared for potential announcements, you can check out our full roundup of leaks and rumors about the upcoming showcase just in time for the event to kick off!

Some of the talked about leaks are all but confirmed already, but this is what’s being most talked about without the publishers themselves actually talking about it. E3 kicks off this Saturday, so buckle up gamers! These leaky leaks will be settled once and for all!

What are you most excited for this year? Any titles that you haven’t seen much on but are still hoping for a big reveal anyway (Looking at you, Dragon Age)? Sound off with all of your hopes, dreams, predictions, and more in the comment section below – we’d love to hear what you think!

We’ll also be covering the event live this year with more coverage than ever before. Stick with us here at ComicBook Gaming, because you are not going to miss some of the things we’ve got planned!