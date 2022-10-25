iMessage Is Down For Many Apple Users

Apple's iMessage service has gone down for virtually all users today. Within the past hour, widespread outages of Apple's communication service began being reported by countless people online. And while Apple itself hasn't commented on the matter just yet, it seems likely that a solution to the problem could be coming soon.

Not long after iMessage stopped working for numerous people today, it quickly became a trending topic on social media platforms. While some Apple users thought that their own problems with iMessage may have been isolated to themselves, the experiences of others reaffirmed that this is an error that has happened to essentially everyone.

As a whole, it has been a pretty bizarre past day for major communication services. The popular application WhatsApp featured a major outage of its own mere hours ago, which was soon after rectified by parent company Meta. To see that both WhatsApp and iMessage have each experienced the same problem within a 24-hour window is greatly unexpected and is surely annoying to people who use either service.

At this point, it's not clear how long iMessage will continue to remain down. Considering how far-reaching this problem is, it's safe to assume that those at Apple are currently looking for a fix to the issue very quickly. Whether or not this means that iMessage could return to normal function within the next few minutes or hours remains to be seen, but it seems likely that a solution will be found before long.

For now, the only thing that iMessage users can really do is wait to hear more from Apple. Assuming that the tech giant releases a statement on this situation in the near future, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

