Immortals Fenyx Rising Adds Adventure Time DLC

Ubisoft has announced a new DLC customization set for Immortals Fenyx Rising based on the Cartoon Network series Adventure Time! In the game’s Shop, players can now find a number of items inspired by characters from the series. Players can find armor and a helmet based on Finn (or “Finneos” as he’s referred to in the description for the two items), a Rainbow Unicorn named Lady, or Jake as “Phosphor the Companion.” The whole set can be acquired together for 1500 Immortals credits, which translates to about $15. Those looking to buy the items individually can also do so, and can find them at the following prices:

Armor of Finneos- 550 Credits

Helm of Finneos- 350 Credits

Time of Adventure Wings- 500 Credits

Lady- 300 Credits

Phosphor the Companion- 300 Credits

A trailer for the content can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s Adventure Time! Kick some monsters’ buns wearing Finn’s outfit, ride a rainbow unicorn and let Jake fly on your side with the Adventure Time Character Pack, now available in Immortals Fenyx Rising! pic.twitter.com/Bys4QK3t4l — Immortals Fenyx Rising (@FenyxRising) December 17, 2020

Fenyx looks just a bit goofy wearing the Helm of Finneos, but Adventure Time fans should be pretty happy with the collaboration! The whole thing seems like a strong fit for the world of Immortals Fenyx Rising. It will be interesting to see if Ubisoft decides to release any additional DLC packs for the game based on other licenses. It certainly seems like this will open the door to additional options, should it prove popular enough!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Immortals Fenyx Rising released earlier this month. Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, Fenyx Rising has quickly become a critical success for the company, thanks to its gorgeous world and exciting gameplay. The title tasks players with saving the Greek gods from the creature Typhon. As players rescue the gods, they are granted new abilities to help them on their quest.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Immortals Fenyx Rising? What do you think of the Adventure Time collaboration? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!