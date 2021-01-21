Immortals Fenyx Rising Adds Netflix's Blood of Zeus DLC

✖

Immortals Fenyx Rising publisher and developer Ubisoft has announced and released another crossover DLC pack for the mythological title, this time for Netflix's Blood of Zeus animated series. Given the mythology of both titles, it's not all that surprising to see the two of them crossing over, and it sure makes a lot more sense than the Adventure Time DLC.

Specifically, from January 21st through January 28th, all players can take part in what Ubisoft calls "a Blood of Zeus-themed quest" that sees them combat Chimera and Cerberus. When completed, this will earn players new Blood of Zeus character customizations and an Eagle pendant. Additionally, both a new weapon pack and character pack filled with Blood of Zeus items are now available to purchase.

It’s the mythological crossover thousands of years in the making. Immortals @FenyxRising just got a limited time Blood of Zeus-themed quest. Battle monsters inspired by the series and unlock new customization options based on characters from BoZ. pic.twitter.com/HmqEX0rxGH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 21, 2021

"A Tribute to Family is available after completing the quest 'Gods and Monsters' and will be trackable on the game map," Ubisoft's blog post about the new crossover reads in part. "The quest will first take you to the Hall of the Gods where you’ll find a lone ghost to interact with."

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the mythology-based video game from Ubisoft right here. Blood of Zeus is currently available to stream over on Netflix.

