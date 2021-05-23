Ubisoft Pleased With Immortals Fenyx Rising Sales

✖

Last year, Ubisoft released Immortals Fenyx Rising, a brand-new IP centered around the Greek gods. New single-player franchises can be a very tough sell in the video game industry, but it seems that the publisher is happy with the game's performance. During a call with investors, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frederick Duguet spoke highly of the game's performance, while also praising the Nintendo Switch version of Fenyx Rising. The Nintendo Switch's technical limitations presented some challenges for the game's developers, but that version still offered a faithful take on the game. It appears that the effort paid off for the publisher!

"Immortals Fenyx Rising, our new IP, continues to see healthy sell-through as the game benefits from one of the highest community sentiments a Ubisoft game has ever had. It has all it takes to become an evergreen title, especially on the Switch, where it continues to broaden Ubisoft audience reach," said Duguet.

For fans of the game, this is definitely promising news! Fenyx Rising has seen multiple DLC releases over the last few months, but Ubisoft has not announced a follow-up game, at this time. Duguet's use of "evergreen title" would seem to suggest that the publisher sees this as a game with long-term sales potential. As such, a sequel might take a backseat to more DLC, in order to prompt continued sales of the current game. Unfortunately, it's all just speculation until something official is announced.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Immortals Fenyx Rising sees the Greek gods kidnapped by Typhon. Fenyx, the game's hero, must acquire the powers and abilities of the gods to save the world, and possibly join the Greek pantheon. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the team was inspired to create a game based on the Greek myths during the development of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game also seems to take inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which might be part of the reason it's found so much success with Switch owners!

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Immortals Fenyx Rising yet? What do you think of the game thus far?

