Immortals Fenyx Rising Update Adds DLC Support, Fixes Bugs

A new update has been released for Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising, and while it includes a bunch of different bug fixes and stability improvements, the biggest news is that it has officially added support for the upcoming DLC content, A New God. This marks the first in three notable DLC expansions included in the video game's Season Pass, and while there is no definitive release date yet announced, the fact that support has been added likely means it will show up sooner rather than later.

As for what, exactly, to expect from the A New God DLC, Ubisoft describes it as having protagonist Fenyx "overcome the trials of the gods of Olympus to join the Greek Pantheon and fulfill your destiny." The previously released Season Pass trailer offers a look at what all that entails, but players will have to wait to see how that actually all plays out in the video game itself.

Here are the rest of the patch notes for Immortals Fenyx Rising's Title Update 1.1.0, straight from Ubisoft:

Activities

Fixed the issue when (REDACTED) stops fighting you in the Zeus Throne region main story fight.

[Photomode] Fixed multiple issues when having more than 50 photos.

[Photomode] Friend photos are now prioritized on the map and correctly identified.

Fixed an issue where gameplay elements disappear after fast-traveling.

Fixed an issue where the Fenyx would get stuck after fast-traveling.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue when the player would get stuck behind an invisible wall after looting a chest In dungeons.

Fixed an issue where customizing the “Dodge” action button would affect the “Sprint” action button and vice-versa on a controller.

Adjusted the “Look, No Hands” obtention to be only in vaults as described.

Fixed the “Galewind” bow behavior to fit its first perk description.

User Interface

Visual Customization now stay applied when switching weapon or armor.

Graphics

Guided arrow can now be seen from farther away.

System

[XBOX Series X] Fixed a save game corruption over very long play sessions.

[PC] Multi-monitors and special aspect ratio UI fixes.

[PC] Resolved the audio cut-off when leaving a menu or entering a cutscene.

[PC] Locked Target Switch now work when using the mouse and Keyboard control scheme.

[PS5] Haptic Feedback added to various combat action.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the mythology-based video game from Ubisoft right here.

