Immortals Fenyx Rising Twitch Extension Allows Viewers to Hunt Monsters

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising is set to release later this week, and the publisher has debuted an all-new Twitch extension to celebrate the occasion. Streamers will be able to use the "Monster Hunt" extension, which allows viewers to hunt monsters during streams of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Monsters will appear every two minutes during a stream, and viewers will have just a limited amount of time to grab them. Hunting these monsters will allow players to get in-game rewards, including a resource pack, a "Cold Spell" bow skin, a "Shiver" sword skin, and an "Avalanche" axe skin. Getting the last of these items will require players to capture 44 monsters in total.

In Immortals Fenyx Rising, players take on the role of Fenyx, as they attempt to stop the deadly Typhon and rescue the Greek gods. Throughout the game, players will be granted new abilities from the gods, which can be used on their quest. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the game's inspiration came during the development of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. During that game's development, the team had learned quite a bit about the Greek gods, and wanted to begin a new project, using that knowledge. The resulting project was initially known as Gods & Monsters, but received a name change earlier this year.

It will be interesting to see how audiences respond to Immortals Fenyx Rising! There haven't been a lot of games centered around the Greek myths over the years, and it seems like there could be a lot of potential to build a compelling game world around the concept. With promotions such as this new Twitch extension, it certainly seems like Ubisoft is giving the game a big push ahead of the holiday season. Whether or not that will translate to interest in the game remains to be seen, but Fenyx Rising certainly seems like it could be a promising new IP for Ubisoft!

Immortals Fenyx Rising will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on December 3rd. The game's Twitch channel can be found right here, and all of ComicBook.com's previous coverage of the game can be found right here.

Do you plan on checking out Immortals Fenyx Rising? What are your impressions of the game thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!