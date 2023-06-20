Immortals of Aveum Release Date Delayed

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming first-person shooter from Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios, has been delayed from its planned July 2023 release date. Earlier this spring, EA announced that it would be publishing Immortals of Aveum under its "EA Originals" banner this summer. And while the game is still on track to arrive before summer comes to a close, the team behind the game says it needs just a bit more time.

Shared in a new post on the Ascendant Studios website today, it was announced that Immortals of Aveum will now launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 22. This delay is about one month in total as Immortals was originally scheduled to arrive on July 20. As for the reason behind the delay, Ascendent Studios CEO Bret Robbins explained that the extra development time will help the shooter become more polished.

"The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realize our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks, making our new launch date Tuesday, August 22," wrote Robbins. "This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimizing all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right."

All in all, this delay is one that probably shouldn't upset too many fans as Immortals of Aveum is a completely new IP rather than an established franchise. To that point, as well, it makes sense that Ascendant Studios would want Immortals to be as good as it can possibly be out of the gate as the title's reception at launch could make or break its viability in the future.

