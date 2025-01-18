Indiana Jones Fans Surprised With New Release Coming Next Week

Indiana Jones fans have been surprised with a new release coming next week. After being dormant for several years, the Indiana Jones series has started to make a significant return. In 2023, there was the new movie release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. And then in 2024, there was the new video game release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. And while Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny doens’t quite hang with the best Indiana Jones movies, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is right there with best Indiana Jones games of all time, alongside the likes of 1992’s Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis and LEGO Indiana Jones.

Continuing this trend, Indiana Jones fans have a new surprise to begin 2025. More specifically, Indiana Jones fans have a new release coming on January 21. And this new release is set to bring Indiana Jones fans back to 2009.

On January 21, new PlayStation Plus Premium games are releasing. One of these PS Plus Premium games is PS1 classic Medievil II. The other is Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings. For those unfamiliar with this name, Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings is a 2009 action adventure game for Nintendo DS, PS2, PSP, and Wii from developer Artificial Mind & Movement, who has since rebranded as Behaviour Interactive, the studio responsible for Dead by Daylight.

Those that played the Indiana Jones game back in 2009 will remember it was not very good, only earning Metacritic scores between 50 and 63, varying platform to platform. The version being released on PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium is specifically the PS2 version.

In addition to coming with a PS Plus Premium subscription for free, the PS2 classic should be available for standalone purchase on PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store starting on January 21. Sometimes PS Plus Premium releases are locked behind the subscription, but it’s not common. Typically, they are also made available for standalone purchase as well.

For this new release, the PS2 classic has been improved with up-rendering, rewind functionality, quick save, and custom video filters as well.

