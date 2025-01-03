Disney+ Has a New Surprise for Indiana Jones Fans

Disney+ has been updated with a new surprise for Indiana Jones fans. Fans of the series have not been treated to a new movie since 2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final movie in Indiana Jones film series, which also served as a sequel to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That said, Indiana Jones is back at the forefront of entertainment thanks to the new release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a brand new Indiana Jones video game that hit back on December 9 via PC, Xbox Series S, an Xbox Series X. According to many critics, it is one of the best games of the year.

Following this up, Indiana Jones got a special surprise for the new year. As fans of the series may remember, back in 2024 all four classic Indiana Jones movies were removed from Disney+. This was due to a licensing/distribution issue. While Disney owns the rights of the series, which it has since it acquired Lucasfilm, Paramount has had the distribution rights for the first four movies. It seems like the issue has been resolved or is in the process of being resolved though because the first four movies have been added back to Disney+. This means, as a result, the entire series is now all streaming in one place.

Unfortunately, this is only true in the United States version of the streaming service. The movies have yet to return internationally, and it is unclear when this will change.

Disney+ subscribers interested in viewing the entire series should make an attempt to do this sooner rather than later because it is unlikely these are forever additions. While the two parties have clearly reached a new agreement, Disney still doesn’t have the exclusive streaming rights, which means whenever this new deal expires there is a possibility it will not be renewed, at least not right away, leaving Indiana Jones fans on Disney+ stranded with just the fifth movie again.

The Indiana Jones movies that are back on Disney+ specifically, are as follows: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

