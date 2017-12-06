Injustice 2 Reveals Just What The Atom Can Do In New Gameplay Trailer

Armed with his quantum bio-belt, The Atom is ready to take out anybody in his way with the latest Injustice 2 trailer. The popular fighting game first announced Atom making his way to the game earlier this year, but now we get to see an up close and personal demonstration on how he will play in-game. Check out the official gameplay trailer in the video below, courtesy of Warner Bros. Interactive:

The latest video for the subatomic manipulator, The Atom, shows more of his personality that DC fans have come to favor, while also showing off those sweet, sweet fighting moves. “Armed with his quantum bio-belt and a prodigal knowledge of physics, players can utilize all of scientist Ryan Choi’s subatomic powers to deliver justice against Superman’s regime.”

Atom looks fantastic and true to the character design, which is a huge reason behind the success of this popular fighting game. Seeing the slick movements of the characters, and the powerful fighting style, makes him the perfect addition to the roster of an already impressive list of heroes. Now we just have to wait for some actual gameplay footage of the Enchantress next …

The Atom will be available for players who have purchased the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack or Fighter Pack 3 beginning Dec. 12.

More about Injustice 2:

“Injustice 2 is the super-powered sequel to the hit game Injustice: Gods Among Us that allows players to build and power up the ultimate version of their favorite DC characters. Featuring a massive selection of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, players can personalize iconic DC characters with unique and powerful gear earned throughout the game. Additionally, for the first time, gamers can take control of how their characters look, fight and develop across a variety of game modes.”