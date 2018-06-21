‘Injustice 2’ Creative Director Responds to Pleas for More DLC, Teases New Game

Ed Boon could be teasing the next Mortal Kombat, and we’re eating it up. Boon is probably one of the least-subtle executives in the industry. He teases DLC, new content, characters, and games like it’s his job (it’s kind of his job). Often he’s trolling, but sometimes he’s simply being playfully transparent. It’s infuriating, because we never know when he’s being serious. Last night, he dropped what appears to be a serious indication that we’ll be seeing a new Mortal Kombat reveal soon:

You know what ELSE would be kool…..? https://t.co/KcJkm8HVyY — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 10, 2018

We’re still loving Injustice 2. In our review we pointed out that it could be the best superhero game ever made, and we meant that. Fighting game fans and DC Comics fans want more heroes, and so they’ve been begging for another season of Fighter Pack DLC. Here we have Boon finally acknowledging fans’ pleas for more Injustice 2 content by teasing another game entirely. The ‘k’ in “kool” is no doubt hinting at a new Mortal Kombat.

Injustice and Mortal Kombat are what NetherRealm Studios are known for now. While Injustice 2 is its current flagship title, the company’s roots have been nourished with years of blood, gore, and fatalities. Mortal Kombat X is still widely played in fighting game tournaments, and still has a passionate fan-base within and without the fighting game community (FGC).

It should also be noted that we’ve been hearing rumors about a new Mortal Kombat for some time now. Back at the tail-end of 2017 there was a supposed leak on Reddit which dove deep into the next Mortal Kombat‘s roster and offered some details as to what we might expect. The roster, according to that totally random internet person who we probably shouldn’t trust, included the following kombatants:

Kano

Li Mei

Noob Saibot

Bo Rai Cho

Johnny Cage

Shang Tsung

Jade

Daegon

Cassie Cage

Jacqui Briggs

Frost

Kenshi

Kotal Kahn

Jax

Onaga

It’s a pretty safe list, to be sure, and definitely leaves room for Kombat Packs to be revealed in an imminent post-launch future. Given the fact that we have no idea if this game even exists right now, you’ll understand why we insist you take that information with a whopping load of salt.

If a new Mortal Kombat is going to launch this year, we expect to see it revealed during E3. We’re only a few weeks away from this year’s E3 if you can believe it, so we should know sooner than later whether a new Mortal Kombat is on the way. Stay tuned!