Injustice 2 Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out Over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Announcement

In one of the most random moves of the Injustice 2 history since launch, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were among the characters announced for the Fighter Pack 3 releasing this December. Many fans were speculating what could possibly be on its way, but no one really thought to point their attention to the turtles themselves!

Alongside the Enchantress and Atom, the quad gang made their big reveal in classic turtle style. If you haven’t watched it yet, check out our previous coverage here with when the new characters will be dropping and see them make their grand debuts. What’s even better than the reveal itself however, are the reactions from fans. In the below video, you can see the live fan reaction directly from the World Championship audience when the big reveal went down. The excitement was palpable!

Live reaction from inside the studio for the Fighter Pack 3 reveal featuring Atom, Enchantress, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! #Injustice2 @InjusticeGame pic.twitter.com/LEh9DqPfCy — NRS Brian @ELeague (@BrianWritesCode) November 11, 2017

But it wasn’t just the studio reaction that has us hyped. The Twitter-verse was alive with reactions from fans all over the world at the surprise choice of character that NetherRealm somehow managed to keep underwraps! Here are just a few of our favourite reactions that will make you yell “Cowabunga!”

THIS IS AMAZING WHAT U MEAN pic.twitter.com/8tbeHn6fp3 — Adam (@KhaAdham) November 11, 2017

like yea there were a lot of characters that I wanted, but the turtles I just can’t be mad at that pic.twitter.com/DtFqvMreuH — Tanner Krause (@krause_tanner) November 11, 2017

TMNT?? Im surprised, excited and confused all at once… pic.twitter.com/ciKouo7L9Q — EyeOfThundera822 (@EOT822) November 11, 2017

I just shit my pants 8 times and can’t even tell how I feel about it — Thomas Mountford (@Biscuitweets) November 11, 2017

Everyone getting mad about no Beast Boy and I’m just sitting here like… pic.twitter.com/jtSAUg0DRl — nicholas dormihal (@blackheart24601) November 11, 2017

There were definitely some dissappointed fans in the mix; many were rooting for a Beast Boy or Rorschachannouncement. That being said, just as many, if not more, are very hyped about the new additions and how the team behind the fighter continue to provide a fresh experience. The community is alive with buzz and we can’t blame them!

Now, as for when we’ll be getting these fighters, Atom is set to premiere December 12th, and will be followed by Enchantress in January, and the Ninja Turtles in February. We’re not sure which way NetherRealm Studios will be going after the Fighter Pack 3 is finished, but there’s a good chance we could see another year of content be introduced, with even more fighters joining the fray.

